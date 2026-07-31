One of the biggest problems most people have is that they ask the wrong questions about their life. Guess what happens when you ask the wrong questions? You spend a lot of time trying to figure out the answers to things that don’t matter or that you shouldn’t be thinking about in the first place. That’s because if you try to ask your brain a question, it will try to come up with an answer, and some of those answers may be irrelevant, very damaging, or even put you in a no-win situation.

For example, should you be asking yourself, “Why am I always such a loser?” No, because even if you’re the most successful person on earth, when you ask yourself a question like that, your brain will try to ANSWER YOUR QUESTION.

You want your brain to focus on questions that will help you build a better life for yourself, not questions that will tear you down or keep you mired in place. Over the years, there are a number of questions I’ve heard posed by Tim Ferriss, Tony Robbins, and other successful peo…