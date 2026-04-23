Ironically, hearing someone reference this quote from Andrew Tate was the inspiration for this column:

You don’t want a Ferrari to drive fast. You want a Ferrari because other men want a Ferrari and can’t have one. It’s hyper-competitive.

My first thought after hearing that was, “That’s insightful,” followed by, “Ugh, Andrew Tate is a horrible human being,” and then, “Oh wow, I wonder how many other horrible people said brilliant things?”

As it turns out, quite a lot. No one quoted below is a good person, but even the bad guys sometimes have smart things to say, although you may not be surprised to find that many of these quotes are tinged with a bit of darkness.

1) “It takes less courage to criticize the decisions of others than to stand by your own.” -- Atilla the Hun

2) “You can get more with a kind word and a gun than you can with a kind word alone.” -- Al Capone

3) “No one gives it to you. You have to take it.” -- Frank Costello

4) “You pretty quickly run out of really effective ways to…