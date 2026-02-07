If you listen to liberals in America, they will tell you that only right-wing extremists and fascists oppose their agenda of (*** checks notes ***) censorship, street violence, unlimited government power, and putting their political opponents in prison.

Still, you may say, “What if there’s no liberal around to tell me who is LITERALLY WORSE THAN HITLER and who isn’t?” Well, never fear, my friends, because I am here to help you out by giving you a list of things these vile right-wing extremists support so you can always tell who they are.

These monsters…

1) …believe we should actually JAIL CRIMINALS instead of apologizing to them because society failed them and then turning them loose in the NYC subway system.

2) …seem to non-ironically like and respect soldiers, cops, and ICE agents more than rioters, looters, and members of Tren de Argua.

3) …believe America should have a border, and that entering the country should involve outdated concepts like laws, rules, and permission.

4) …are distur…