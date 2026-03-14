Liberalism is...

1) ...talking about the importance of “diversity,” by which you mean getting together people that are gay, trans, black, Hispanic, Asian, handicapped, Jewish, and Muslim, who all see everything exactly the same as white liberals.

2) ...arguing that words are violence, while rioting is mostly peaceful, and actual assassinations of people like Charlie Kirk are good.

3) ...ranting about how we should get rid of the police and claiming that criminals are just victims of society who shouldn’t have to go to prison, until one of those criminals starts threatening a liberal, at which point they call the police to demand help.

4) ...calling for more taxes every election but never caring if the taxes we’ve already raised are lost to fraud, given to parasites, or wasted on pushing trans-puppet shows in Somalia.

5) ...saying “more government” is the solution to every problem, but also not caring if any of the government programs we already have work or not.

6) ...calling you greedy for…