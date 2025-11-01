I loved this idea for a column, and I will fully admit that I *** ahem *** borrowed it from Wilfred Reilly:

To the best of my knowledge, he hasn’t written this piece yet, probably never will, and even if he did, how much do our audiences overlap anyway? So, why not write the piece with a little nod to Wilfred Reilly? He really is a good X follow, and this is a great idea for a column.

1) People can literally just CHOOSE to change their sex the same way they can choose which station they’re going to watch on TV.

2) Reducing the number of people getting government assistance is a bad thing, as if leeching off your fellow citizens is supposed to be a permanent way of life.

3) Americans should feel uniquely guilty over the nearly universal practice of slavery. This is like feeling as if you live in the worst nation on earth because there has been crime in your society before.

4) We need tampons in the men’s room and shouldn’t claim that only women can get pregnant because we don’t want to upset crazy people.

5) We should defund the police or even just get rid of them entirely. They don’t stop crime or do anything good at all. You know, unless a liberal is in danger, at which point they’ll call the police and ask for help.

6) Left-wingers simultaneously think billionaires shouldn’t be allowed to exist, but that we should also pay for every program in America by taxing them.

7) We need to censor and control what information people hear to make sure they only hear the correct things. We know they’re correct because they’re all determined by radical, green-haired, far left-wing lesbians with gender studies degrees from Berkeley.

8) Men and women are so physically identical that you could take Lebron James, give him a skirt, a wig, a female name, and suppress his testosterone for 6 months, and he wouldn’t have an edge in the WNBA.

9) Manmade global warming has been scientifically proven and can be addressed by the United States by dramatically cutting back on greenhouse gas production. We can’t predict the weather this week with absolute certainty, but liberals believe we know exactly how the climate will look in 100 years. Also…

10) Women get paid less than men for the same work. Of course, if that were really true, all female companies would dominate because they would have cheaper workforces that produced just as much as other companies.

11) If a man and woman both choose to get equally drunk, both choose to go home together, and both choose to consensually engage in sex, the woman is an innocent victim, and the man is a rapist.

12) Diversity is a strength! No real-world evidence for this statement is needed. Just repeating it over and over makes it true.

13) There’s no difference between a legal immigrant and an illegal immigrant. The “legal” part seems pretty significant to a lot of us, but what do we know?

14) Liberals believe it’s immoral to put someone responsible for the most horrible crimes imaginable to death, but that it’s okay to murder innocent babies via abortion.

15) Masculinity is just a social construct, which is why women are the fighters, hunters, and warriors in many cultures, while men spend their time wearing frilly clothes and cleaning up the house while they wait for “Mommy” to get home with her boyfriend. Actually, come to think of it, the only culture that describes is liberals in the United States.

16) If we just spent enough tax dollars on our problems, they would be fixed. This is despite the fact that in 2024, the federal government’s budget was 6.8 trillion dollars, and we piled on an extra 1.8 trillion dollars in debt. If money were really the problem, obviously, America wouldn’t have any problems.

17) The first thing to do after a criminal or crazy person kills people is to punish to disarm all the law-abiding people who didn’t do anything wrong.

18) The only legitimate owners of America are the Indians that our ancestors took the land from, as opposed to the tribe that land was taken from, or the tribe before that that the land was taken from, or the tribe before that that the land was taken from back into the mists of time.

19) We shouldn’t punish criminals for the things they do wrong because that’s society’s fault. Instead, we should punish innocent people by letting criminals victimize them over and over again without facing serious consequences.

20) Liberals believe they’re the tolerant, compassionate good guys on the right side of history, and they prove it by accusing regular people who disagree with them of being Nazis, calling for violence, and publicly celebrating the deaths of their political enemies.

21) Shoplifting is okay because what if people need the things they’re stealing? Maybe they need some things in your house. Why don’t you try leaving the doors unlocked, idiots?

22) Illegal immigrants should be allowed to get away with their crime if they’ve escaped justice for a long time, have kids, or claim they might be in danger if they’re punished. As if we don’t send Americans to jail despite those things every day of the week.

23) That all immigrants are basically the same, no matter what culture they come from, what religion they are, what education level they have, and what skills they have. In other words, a radical Islamic, poppy seed farmer from Afghanistan who signs his name with an X would be just as good for the country as a highly educated Protestant Brit with eight million dollars in the bank who’s one of the world’s best brain surgeons.

24) If we want things like healthcare to be run cheaply and efficiently to keep the public happy, we need to put the government in charge of them. That’s why everyone prefers to deal with the Post Office and DMV instead of private corporations like Wal-Mart and Amazon. Oh, wait a second…

25) Half the country is literally evil, which explains why they don’t support left-wingers, as opposed to the fact that the rest of the country has noticed liberals want to disarm them, tax them heavily, oppress them, and just celebrated by the millions publicly after one of them was assassinated by a liberal.

