Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
6d

I woke up this morning with the epiphany that all of the current Democrat platform is a form of NIMBYism. The design of their agenda items are either directly or indirectly to prevent others from accessing the pie and the pot of resources that Democrats want to claim and horde for themselves. Democrats desire a rigged game. I think because Democrat DNA is insecure about their ability to compete in the competitive private economy. Or they have developed an addiction to the soft money of government and are protective of it. The Dynamism of a robust private economy is a risk to them losing their advantage because they are not good at strategic thinking and planning to go with the changes. So, they are change-averse. And almost everything we can list can point back to some weapon to lock us into some mandated policy or social norm that is in direct conflict with freedom, liberty and the related economic dynamism.

I think being called a NIMBY is today one of the most derogatory of labels because it identifies the most selfish and greedy of humanity. People pursuing their own selfish interest without any accountability nor care for the harm it causes others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WheelHorseman's avatar
WheelHorseman
3d

Good column, John. Thank you for "borrowing" and running with this idea, you have made an interesting and thought-provoking list. It's also an indictment and a pretty sad reality of what's happening in our country, isn't it? I can't stand the ignorance and nihilism of it. The level of entitlement and childish "I want what I want, and I'm going to have a tantrum until I get it" explains the current government shutdown pretty well, doesn't it? The OBBB went through months of negotiations, the bill was passed by majorities in the house and senate, but now the Demonrats want to force changes via the 60 vote "veto" power. And, of course, blame SNAP money running out on racist Republicans. It's stupid, it's sickening; yet it's so typical of the Left, isn't it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Hawkins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture