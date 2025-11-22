One of the problems with politics in America is that people spend a lot of time repeating boilerplate, trying to come up with cool one-liners, and debating trivia, but a lot of the basic and critical questions never seem to get answered or even discussed. Over the long haul, that makes it impossible for the country to function.

When we spend a decade debating nonsense like, “Can you change your sex at will,” without really talking about the questions that determine whether America will have a functional culture, thrive, or even exist down the road, it’s an obvious disaster in the making. So, if we want to change that trajectory, we need to get every politician in America on the record about a lot of important issues that keep getting swept under the rug.

1) Even if you think it’s important to have illegal immigrants in America to do grunt work, what’s wrong with demanding that they come here legally via a guestworker program? If nothing is wrong with it, then why isn’t that what we’re p…