Culturcidal by John Hawkins

JB87
2d

And one more, which I think, the author himself brought to my attention: 'The only thing you can control is yourself'. I don't remember the attribution, but it seems to underpin many or most of the ones quoted in this piece.

Urs Broderick Furrer
6hEdited

Thanks, John. These all fall into the general category of the need for each person to act. As John Galt said, “ Man's mind is his basic tool of survival. Life is given to him, survival is not. His body is given to him, its sustenance is not. His mind is given to him, its content is not. To remain alive, he must act, and before he can act he must know the nature and purpose of his action.”

Too many people just sit and wait for things to happen, rather than actively working to make things happen.

More prosaically, as said by the most interesting man in the world, Jonathan Goldsmith, "Life is a parade, most people are watching." "I live vicariously through myself."

