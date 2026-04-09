Most of us have young people (and a few wayward adults) in our lives that we want to help succeed, but it’s tough to break through to people for a wide variety of reasons. Sometimes they’re just not ready to change; other times, they need to hear the same advice from a different person before it sticks in their brain, and perhaps most importantly, it can sometimes feel like such an ordeal to learn things. You know, go read this book, take this class, work there as an intern, grind away at this for a couple of years… It’s just a lot.

So, one thing that occurred to me that would make things simpler was, “What if the only advice we could ever give to people about their lives was just 40 quotes and nothing more? If people took just those 40 quotes to heart, would it be enough to move their lives in the right direction?”

While there’s no way to really know the answer to that question, it did occur to me that whether it worked out or not, it made a lot of sense to come up with those 40 quotes…