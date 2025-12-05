Democrats are always claiming that the next “free” giveaway or government program is going to give everyone a free unicorn, a leprechaun’s pot of gold, and make the whole country into a Utopia. Meanwhile, the places they completely control, like San Francisco and New York City, have some of the highest taxes, highest rents, and most income inequality in America. That’s because their policies and programs don’t work. We’re not going to tax our way to success, get cheap rent via rent control, and give people confiscated money until they get ahead. The world just doesn’t work that way.

Still, it’s hard to beat something with nothing, and Republicans traditionally tend to get into office and not do much of anything. Granted, since the government often makes problems worse over the long haul, there’s a lot to be said for that. However, there are better ideas and better policies out there than the ones we currently have in our country, so why not pursue them?

That’s especially important since…