Like most of Generation X, I love those tried and true, folksy, common-sense sayings. Most of the time, they’re spot on – or at least a lot more right than wrong. However, there are exceptions, and quite frankly, more people should be aware of them, or you’ll think that just because “you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear” or “can’t get blood from a stone,” that these sayings must be true, too.

1) “Pictures don’t lie:” Actually, pictures lie all the time. When I see her again, she may kill me for this, but this is a public picture of an ex-girlfriend of mine I took at the Boston Observatory a few years back:

Your first thought after seeing that is probably, “OMG! She looks so sad! What did you do to her? YOU MONSTER!”

In actuality, I made a terrible joke, she made a weird face in response to it, and I somehow happened to snap a picture in the middle of her facial expression changing. That’s how we ended up with her looking like I told her all the puppies in the world just died fu…