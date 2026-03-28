There’s something I like to think of as the “Fish Tank Effect.” The “Fish Tank Effect” includes our assumptions that are so baked into the cake that we don’t even question why it’s like that anymore, just as the fish in the aquarium don’t question why there’s a castle in the sand, how their water gets cleaned, or why there are barriers all around the area they live in. To them, it JUST IS. To us, certain things just are.

The quote that we started the article with is truly brilliant because it encourages us to notice the fact that so much of our entire society now revolves around catering to relatively small, but extremely dysfunctional groups of people.

Not the rich. Not the middle class. Not the taxpayers. Not the forgotten majority that makes our country work.

No, much of our society now revolves around empowering and placating the most dysfunctional, least law-abiding, laziest, and most broken people in our entire society.

Our mentality is not, “Let’s encourage people to copy success,”…