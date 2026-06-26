Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
1d

There are some people I would kill with neglect if I could. Robert de Niro comes to mind.

Reply
Share
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
1d

The Democrats sure seem to be in a panic these days. Supreme Court is ruling against them and in about another week they'll have to abandon law fare...Elon dried up their money laundering operation... And Now! Now he's tracing the money! DOGE killed UDAID. Even the DNC is flat broke. They're in a death spiral.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Hawkins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture