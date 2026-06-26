Let’s say you were walking down the street, saw a thin homeless guy, and were feeling extra generous that day. So, you buy the guy a hamburger and fries, which he seems happy to eat.

Then, a year later, someone tells you that same homeless guy got so into methamphetamines that he lost his appetite, spent his time yelling at imaginary people, and literally starved to death in a back alley.

Then, they say, “And you know who’s responsible for that? YOU ARE. He starved to death because YOU didn’t keep giving him food every day! How could you let him die? YOU are responsible for his death!”

You would probably think someone who said that was insane, but that’s essentially what Democrats like Ro Khana are doing to Elon Musk right now. According to Ro Khana, Elon Musk is responsible for the deaths of 4.5 million CHILDREN:

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will need to be investigated for the “4.5 million children” whom he “possibly sentenced to death” through his spending cuts, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., argued Saturday. Khanna suggested that the Democratic Party take the initiative to hold Musk accountable if they were to regain control over the House of Representatives or the Senate. “I do believe once we take power, there needs to be accountability,” Khanna said on the “I’ve Had It” podcast. “There needs to be accountability for Elon Musk. You know, they’re celebrating that he created 4,400 millionaires, but they don’t talk about the 4.5 million children around the world who he possibly sentenced to death by dismantling USAID.” Khanna continued, “He needs to answer for that. He needs to be subpoenaed. He needs to face an investigation. He needs to answer for what he did with DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency]. It’s not just ‘let’s move on.’”

So, the first thing you may be wondering is where he got that number. Are there dead children piling up somewhere?

No, there aren’t.

Khanna got that number from a report in The Lancet, which is an old, prestigious, peer reviewed medical journal that has seen its reputation decline as it has turned into a vehicle for left-wing activism that posts political messages about everything from global warming, to racism, to the Palestinians. Although there are certainly plenty of doctors who still read The Lancet, no serious person would treat it as credible on any claims it makes related to political issues.

Speaking of which, when DOGE was making cuts to the USAID budget in 2025, The Lancet did a completely nonsensical, utterly unscientific “report” claiming that it would result in 14 million deaths.

The entire thing was little more than an opinion piece featuring “researchers” eyeballing USAID numbers, making wild guesses about how many people they helped, and then declaring that all those people would die by 2030 without that aid.

The report was completely non-logical and non-replicable in that if you had twenty groups of people independently working on the same project, all of them would have come up with different methodologies and different numbers that may have had very little relation to each other. In other words, it was the equivalent of a “report” determining how many space aliens exist.

There’s also an enormous, glaring flaw in the whole study. It starts with the assumption that the United States is the only entity with free will on the entire planet.

What do I mean by that?

Well, as a starting point, what about the people getting aid? If food isn’t being shipped to your village by the Americans anymore, you can always move, grow your own food, start hunting, work extra to buy more food, work for the local rich guy if he has all the food, etc., etc., etc. If the supermarket you like best closed, you wouldn’t just keep going there endlessly until you starved to death, you’d go somewhere different to get food. People have been adjusting their behavior to get more food since there were people.

Still, people do starve or get sick on a wide scale. What happens then? Well, typically, their government steps in. If, let’s say, Rapid City, South Dakota, has no food or, God forbid, an outbreak of Ebola happens, it’s not going to be Haiti or Kenya coming to help them; it will be their own government at the state and national level.

Sometimes, if the government is incompetent, malicious, or too poor to help, others will step in… note that I said “others,” which could theoretically include lots of nations, individuals, and organizations outside of the United States. It could be the United Nations, China, Russia, Europe, Japan, NGOs, billionaires – it could even be Ro Khana, who is worth 200 million dollars. That money could feed millions in Haiti, Ro Khana, so why are you killing them by hoarding it?

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that giving someone charity today doesn’t mean you have made a lifetime commitment to be responsible for them. You’re not “letting them die” if you don’t choose to take care of them for the rest of their lives, which is seemingly what The Lancet report implies.

The Lancet was projecting out deaths until 2030 because of the United States stopping aid in 2025. Why not 2035? Why not 2050? Hell, why not just hold the United States responsible for every person on the planet that dies that we COULD HAVE potentially helped? “Oh, a man in China died of a heart condition his village doctor couldn’t fix, but a surgeon in the United States could have corrected it. Guess that’s one more person the United States killed!”

This is all ludicrous.

No country that is running deficits year after year should be pouring billions of dollars in aid into other countries unless they’re getting an enormous amount of value in return. Our country is 39 trillion dollars in debt, and even if USAID really was all charity, as opposed to a little charity mixed in with a large left-wing slush fund, there’s no way we should be putting our country deeper into debt to pay for it. So, cutting off that money was the right thing to do, and the proper response isn’t to try to accuse Elon Musk and, by extension, America, of murdering people by the millions for not taking care of them forever; it’s to say “thank you” for all the charity we already gave them.

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