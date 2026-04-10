I will be the first to tell you that it seems a little weird that a streamer who spends an inordinate amount of time gaming, like Asmongold, is one of the most interesting conservative thinkers today. Is that because he’s unusually gifted at cutting to the nub of certain issues? Maybe.

It could also be because conservative “intellectuals” seem to have dropped off in quality after people like Thomas Sowell, Walter Williams, and David Horowitz left the scene, while many other prominent influencers on the Right have become so focused on chasing traffic that they just don’t bother with much harder to monetize original thoughts. Whatever the case may be, Asmongold has a gift for describing issues in a way most other conservatives don’t.

For example, have you ever considered that some people may DESERVE to be oppressed? At first glance, that seems outrageous, but it actually makes a lot of sense as you listen to Asmongold explain it.