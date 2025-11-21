Back in 2022, I went to a Tony Robbins event in West Palm Beach with a friend. Robbins puts on a hell of a show, and if you’re into self-development or want to try walking on hot coals (I’ve done that twice now), it’s a worthwhile event.

Anyway, my friend is freakishly flexible. She will just sort of sit in weird positions I could never get into in the first place, without even thinking about it. Anyway, there turned out to be a yoga practitioner sitting behind us at one point, and we started talking about her casual flexibility. Over the course of that conversation, he recommended some books by a famous Indian guru, Sadhguru, to me. Sadhguru is a smart guy who looks at the world through a very different lens than Westerners, and I got a lot out of his books.

One in particular stuck with me. That was Karma: A Yogi’s Guide to Crafting Your Destiny. We Westerners tend to think of Karma almost as good or bad energy accumulated on some kind of universal ledger. You did a bunch of bad stuff?…