“Who wants to live forever?

Who wants to live forever? Ooh

Who dares to love forever

Oh, when love must die?” – Queen, Who Wants to Live Forever

Myths about “eternal life” (or close to it) have been floating around for a long time.

There was Ponce De Leon and the Fountain of Youth, Vampires, the Norse Gods eating Golden Apples that kept them young, elves living for thousands of years, or even a modern movie like “In Time,” where the rich could essentially buy time that theoretically would let them live forever barring an accident, suicide or murder: