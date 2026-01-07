One of the things about the modern world is that it moves so fast that it feels like today’s big accomplishment will be forgotten by most people in a month. Unfortunately, if you’re a president like Donald Trump, who has done a better job at the beginning of his 2nd term than most people would have ever thought possible, it can cause your many achievements to get lost in the shuffle. Next thing you know, people are whining about something he hasn’t done – YET – and they’ve forgotten that he’s hit multiple grand slams to start off his presidency.

Granted, you can’t fully evaluate a president until his term is over, but Trump has put up a, “deserves to be on Mount Rushmore,” level performance in his first year. This doesn’t cover EVERYTHING, but just what you see right here is an extraordinary list of accomplishments that’s better than most presidents put up in four years.

1) Trump closed the border: Remember how out of control our border was under Joe Biden? Remember him saying that there was nothing he could even do to close it unless new legislation was signed that codified massive numbers of illegals coming through every year? Well, if you didn’t already know, Trump proved that wasn’t true. Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy was reinstated, he started building the wall again, he ended catch and release, and he has shut down illegal immigration into America like no president before him:

2) Deporting illegals: Given how many illegals Democrats have already let into our country, shutting down the border is only half the game. We’ve also got to get rid of the illegals that are already here. Although there is plenty more to do, Trump has made some tremendous progress in this area:

Nobody knows exactly how many illegals are in America but estimates generally range from somewhere around 11 to 20 million. In other words, if the lower estimate is right, even if he can just hold the pace he’s on, Trump could almost eradicate the problem by the end of his term.

3) Cutting the size of government: Trying to cut our government down to a reasonable size, with a reasonable budget and a reasonable number of personnel, is like trying to get a thousand-pound man in shape to run a marathon. It’s probably not ever going to work, but even if it does, it’s going to take a freakish amount of effort over a long, long period of time. Still, Donald Trump has been the first president in a long time to make some significant progress in that area.

Just last year alone, the Trump administration got rid of roughly 270,000 government employees:

He also cut the Department of Education in half, gutted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, cut deeply into USAID, and folded it into the State Department, while DOGE has saved taxpayers 215 billion dollars. Again, there’s always more to do, but that’s what’s technically referred to as a “great start.”

4) Fighting the trans social contagion: One of the worst things liberals have done in recent decades is to relentlessly push as many confused, mentally ill people as possible to become trans. Donald Trump has taken a strong stand against that behavior. Trump barred trans soldiers from the military, changed federal laws to declare there are two sexes (which has had a huge impact on public schools), made sure passports match people’s original sex at birth, threatened federal funding for colleges that continue allowing men to play women’s sports, ended federal coverage for “gender affirming” healthcare, and he’s made it clear he will try to block federal funds to hospitals that do surgeries on minors.

The Trump administration has engaged in a full-court press against this liberal driven social contagion, and there are at least SOME INDICATIONS that it’s having an impact, although it’s obviously too early to fully see how this is going to play out.

5) Going to war against DEI: DEI is really nothing more than ignoring merit in order to openly discriminate against white males and Asians. That should have already been plainly ruled unconstitutional, but since it hasn’t, Trump took action.

Trump directed the government to get rid of all DEI-related positions, ended grants that encouraged it, ended an executive order requiring Affirmative Action for federal contractors, had the Department of Education target DEI programs at universities for destruction and remove DEI references from materials, issued guidance saying DEI programs may be illegal, and encouraged the DOJ to investigate them. This was the most powerful move any president has made to end discrimination in America since the 1960s, and it’s the first time discrimination against white men and Asians has been seriously addressed.

6) The Right Mixture of Peace and violence: On the military side, Trump set back Iran’s nuclear program with a brilliantly executed strike, and as this article is being written, the Venezuelan people are cheering in the streets because Trump captured the illegitimate narco-terrorist Nicholas Maduro, who had seized power there:

On the other hand, Trump has also made a point of trying to negotiate the end of conflicts all around the world. He hasn’t pulled it off with Russia and Ukraine yet, but he has had an extraordinary amount of success:

7) Crime reduction: Over the never-ending protests of Democrats, Donald Trump sent the National Guard into various cities to help defend ICE from violent attacks or to clean up crime. He has also relentlessly hunted down and shipped out illegals. The results have been STUNNING:

According to new data from the Real Time Crime Index and an analysis by expert Jeff Asher, not only are murders down almost 20%, which will become by far the largest decline on record But other types of crime too are seeing large reported declines nationwide, and that’s across locations of all population sizes - Even shootings are down 17% - Mass shootings are down over 20% America? New York City reported the fewest shootings ever recorded, but as a whole, it seems that crime in the US has been falling.”

In and of itself, just this could be the centerpiece of any administration’s accomplishments over a whole term.

Granted, there’s much more we could talk about, including getting rid of the tax on tips, getting NATO nations to increase spending, massive increases in tariff revenue, dramatically improved military recruiting, expanding ICE, bonus pay for soldiers, the Big Beautiful Bill, and enormous amounts of new investment revenue coming into the United States.

If your goal was to see America get stronger and to have a president who actually implements conservative ideas instead of just talking about them, you really could not have done better than the past year of Donald Trump’s presidency.

