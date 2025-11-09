The latest Joe Rogan interview with Elon Musk was truly fascinating on a number of fronts. They talked about everything from space flight to illegal immigration to AI to DOGE. However, the area that really catches your attention is when Elon explains how we would have never had another meaningful election if Kamala Harris had beaten Trump:

Elon Musk: If you want to understand behavior, you have to look at the incentives. So once the Democratic Party in the US and the Left in Europe realized that if you have open borders and you provide a ton of government handouts, which creates a massive financial incentive for people from other countries to come to your country, and you don’t prosecute them for crime, they’re going to be beholden to you and they will vote for you.

And that’s why Obama and Hillary went from being against open borders to being in favor of open borders. That’s the reason in order to import borders so they can win elections. And the problem is that that has a negative run…