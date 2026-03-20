This particular clip of Asmongold talking about why some people dislike a guy on YouTube who helps people with their financial problems resonated with me because it echoes exactly what I believe:

It starts with a woman complaining that the government isn’t out to help “the common man,” which is true as far as it goes, but Caleb Hammer goes on to note we actually have an incredibly progressive taxes, which is also true. How progressive? Well, this recent Tweet certainly stuck with me: