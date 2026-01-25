Before we get started, let me just note that I don’t have an answer to the question posed by the title. Some people may think they do -- “It’ll be next week,” or “Never” -- but they don’t.

That’s the thing about history.

It tends to move glacially, so slowly you can barely tell anything’s happening, and then, some spark catches, and it moves extremely fast.

For example, look at some of the key events that happened in the run-up to the Civil War:

* In 1787, the 3/5s compromise was devised so Democrats could get House representation credit for having slaves but didn’t have to let them vote.

* Then, the Fugitive Slave Act of 1793 led to long-simmering resentment as Congress forced free people in the North to return slaves that escaped from the South.

* In 1831, Nat Turner led a violent slave revolt in Virginia that killed dozens of people. Southerners were horrified, but the attitude of the North was, “they deserved it.”

* From 1836 to 1844, the gag rule in Congress immediately tabled all anti-…