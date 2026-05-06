What if I told you that by the middle of this year, we could PERMANENTLY lock Democrats out of power? By that, I mean the midterms would no longer matter, no Democrat could ever become president again, and we would be forever guaranteed control of the House, the Senate, and the Supreme Court while we could literally write ANYTHING WE WANT into law. What if I also told you that all of this could be done within the law as long as Republicans controlled the House, Senate, and White House, which, happily, we currently do.

You might say, “Wait, what? We have a constitution. Our system doesn’t work that way!”

Au contraire, my naïve friend. We CURRENTLY have a constitution, and our system hasn’t worked that way in the past, but there is still a cheat code that allows us to do this.

Let me explain to you how we can get started on it IMMEDIATELY.

First of all, the filibuster for legislation in the Senate has to go. Perhaps ironically, we wouldn’t need 60 votes to do that. Only 51. Since we have 53…