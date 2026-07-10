Some people’s purpose in life seems to be to provide an example to others of what not to do.

Isiah Chance is a great example of this.

You may be thinking, “Who the hell is Isaiah Chance?” Well, Isaiah Chance killed a rapper that I had never even heard of before named Julio Foolio. Apparently, Julio Foolio was a member of a rival gang, and Chance, along with some other members of his gang, murdered him in a hotel parking lot.

This kind of thing probably happens every weekend in Chicago, but what really caught my attention about this case was when Chance said this in court:

“It ain’t worth it… the dissing, the beefing, the shooting. For what?”

It’s like, how is he just figuring this out? How does everyone not know this already?

Believe it or not, despite the fact this guy was wearing an ankle monitor at the time, he was still good with murdering someone in a hotel parking lot and apparently never really considered how badly this could go for him until it was too late.

Sometimes, even if you ca…