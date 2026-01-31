I am a conservative. I love my country, I like people who wave American flags, and yes, I do think America has done more good for the world than any other nation in history. That doesn’t mean we’re perfect, but it does mean we’re the primary reason the free world still exists after WW1, WW2, and the Cold War. We’ve also done the unpleasant, dirty work it took to keep the world free since then and all we’ve gotten in return is complaints, critics who never do anything saying they would have done it better, and billions of ungrateful people whining about us even as they enjoy our aid, protection and the security we provide at the cost of American blood and treasure.

I believe the Founding Fathers were ten times smarter than any politician we have today, and the Constitution was the greatest document created by humankind. If only everyone felt that way and insisted we stick to it, half the problems we have in our country wouldn’t exist, while most of the other ones would disappear if we s…