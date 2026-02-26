Every once in a while, some seemingly innocuous comment catches your attention, and as you start to think about it, you realize it’s like a single thread that will unravel a whole broken worldview if you pull on it long enough.

This Tweet from some rando on X did that for me:

First of all, I’m not trying to pick on this guy at all because what he’s saying there is a variation of something you commonly hear on the Left from the bottom to the top. Instead of him saying it, it could have just as easily been AOC, Elizabeth Warren, or Bernie Sanders.

It’s basically a bit of commonly believed magical thinking on the Left, “We’re the wealthiest country in the world, so we can easily afford…” Followed by a bunch of meaningless drivel.

In this case, he’s saying that we could easily afford to give everyone shelter, but it could have been food, water, Internet, healthcare, cell phones, or free childcare. It could have also been a statement about how we could easily afford to give billions to nations…