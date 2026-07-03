Reportedly, Floyd Mayweather has made roughly $1.2 billion (with a B) over the course of his career. His Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor fights alone were reportedly worth a combined $550 million.

When people hear numbers like that, they often think how great it would be to have that kind of virtually limitless supply of money... except, as it turns out, it’s not as limitless as it seems since Floyd Mayweather apparently has serious money troubles.