If You Let Your Spending Rise to Meet Your Income, Not Even Floyd Mayweather Money Can Save You
Reportedly, Floyd Mayweather has made roughly $1.2 billion (with a B) over the course of his career. His Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor fights alone were reportedly worth a combined $550 million.
When people hear numbers like that, they often think how great it would be to have that kind of virtually limitless supply of money... except, as it turns out, it’s not as limitless as it seems since Floyd Mayweather apparently has serious money troubles.
Boxer Floyd Mayweather is facing two felony charges alleging theft and “intent to defraud” by passing a bad check to purchase a $200,000 watch in Las Vegas, according to Nevada court records.
Mayweather was not present for a Clark County court hearing Monday and was instead represented by his counsel. Mayweather’s official charges are “theft, value $100,000 or greater” and “draw or pass check with intent to defraud, value $1,200 or greater.”
...It is the latest in a litany of legal woes for Mayweather.
Plaintiffs in separate civil cases in at …