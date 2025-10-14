Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Frank Lee
Oct 14

I believe that almost everyone can have their political orientation connected to their money pursuit. Ruffalo and all actors and entertainers benefit from globalism. Globalism developed with the US-funded Global Order that Trump and MAGA are ending. Globalism has gutted US industry and manufacturing and transformed our economy into an attention-entertainment economy that Ruffalo plays in. Socialism is good for Ruffalo because the alternative is to re-shore industry and manufacturing so there is less consumer time to spend on the attention-entertainment economy, and also a hit to the growing consumer markets in other countries that Hollywood sells its products too... because those foreign consumer markets happen because their countries benefit from the US-funded Global Order... that keep US consumer market free and open while they keep taking away American jobs to satiate American corporate profit maximization and corporate primacy.

Think about it. This is what the Democrats attempted during the pandemic... throwing money out to US consumers that went on a big spending spree that jacked up corporate profits and fattened Ruffalo's stock portfolio of large caps... and more money was also spend on the attention-entertainment economic that benefits Ruffalo directly.

It would be great for Ruffalo if we implemented Universal Basic Income and socialized healthcare and implemented rent control and subsidized childcare and made all college education free and opened the borders to flood more people into the country.

All of that would help create more paying customers for the attention-entertainment economy so Ruffalo would benefit financially.

Urs Broderick Furrer
Oct 14

Well said and needs repeating over and over and over.

