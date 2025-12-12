We tend to like simple answers to questions like this, but if you dig into any subject enough, it’s always a lot more complicated than it seems. For example, that question in the title was posed in response to a video on X the other day:

If you watch the video, she hits the much bigger guy over and over again while he just takes it. Finally, he apparently got tired of it and just obliterated her with two shots. Incidentally, because there is such an enormous strength difference between men and women, this is generally how it goes. Women who think they can handle men in a fight are like chihuahuas picking a fight with a German Shepherd. If the German Shepherd doesn’t fight back, they conclude they’re tough enough to handle him until they get into it with a big dog who does fight back, then they quickly learn that they’re in way over their head.

If you don’t believe that, this will be an instructive story for you. It features two-time women’s UFC champ, Juliana Pena, talking about a fight…