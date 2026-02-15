I work on multiple AI programs for one thing or another, including ChatGPT. Well, I was asking it a question about the math on a potential investment opportunity, and out of the blue, it said, “Would you like me to be more friendly and personable in my responses?” My first thought was, “WTF?” Because no… computer program I am interacting with… I do not want you to pretend to be my pal. Setting aside the fact that I find it a little creepy, it reminds me of this:

However, as you may have guessed, not everyone feels that way, and apparently, there are a lot of women who are once again UPSET because ChatGPT changed models and now their relationship with an onscreen program that doesn’t have feelings or really care if they live or die, has been upended: