Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Chris Mullett
17h

Spot on! Accountability is lost in a lot of these situations, and largely ignored in favor of narrative control.

Good, her wife, and the officer are all accountable but made martyr or murder depending on news source.

But the context will be lost in favor of galvanizing an emotional response.

Frank Lee
14hEdited

The popularity of movies like The Hunger Games, and the Korean series Squid Games, I think tell us something.

My oldest son quit college and went into the military. At his graduation from basic he told us how disappointed he was that the challenges were not hard enough... that they had dumbed down the requirements for mental and physical challenges to accommodate overweight, poorly educated and female recruits.

I believe there is a psychological need, probably with some evolutionary biology explanation, for people... especially young people... to face some danger in their lives in order to feel alive.

Historically life itself was more dangerous. Just working for a living one would face risks of harm or death. During school we all got picked on and there were more fist fights.

But here comes the matriarchy. No more bullying. No more fighting. Everyone gets a trophy. Everyone gets an A on their paper. Empathy is delivered in buckets... except, ironically, to those that actually face the risks of harm and death.

I think we are seeing a psychological breakdown of society being too mothered. I think this is all a result of The Great Feminization.

I really worry about AI making this worse. People without struggle and threat as part of a productive system will seek it in other pathways that will be destructive to the system.

The 9-11 Islamist were part of a Saudi cult that developed from the children of oil-rich families. They were shipped to Western universities to get a fine education and then came back to their home country that lacked an economy to provide them challenging work. So, other than mothering, automation combined with over-educating is another catalyst to this breakdown.

I believe that the Romans were brilliant until they were not. The gladiator games were an outlet for people to at least mentally participate in life-and-death struggles while their regular lives progressed to having fewer and fewer life-and-death struggles.

I think one idea would be mandatory one or two years of military service after high school... where the requirements are such that young people would really struggle and have some risks of harm or death. That might be enough to eliminate the otherwise reckless adult behavior we are seeing, or the alternative of years of cognitive behavior therapy.

