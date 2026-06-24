Liberals Love Performative Empathy
Gad Saad’s book, Suicidal Empathy: Dying to Be Kind, has been getting a lot of attention lately. That’s partially because Elon Musk has promoted the book, but it’s also because it seems to be describing a real phenomenon we see in America and across the Western world.
Here’s how Gad Saad described “Suicidal empathy” in an opinion piece for the New York Post:
Empathy is an admirable virtue; as a social species, we have evolved the capacity for empathy. We seek prospective spouses and close friends who exhibit this trait.
We look for empathetic healthcare providers, be they physicians, therapists, or veterinarians.
But as Aristotle explained millennia ago via his golden mean, all good things in moderation. Too little or too much of anything is often worse than some optimal sweet spot.
This insight applies to empathy as well. Little or no empathy is a hallmark of psychopaths. Too much of it is a telltale sign of the suicidally empathetic, which also includes invoking empathy in the wrong situ…