One of the things I find interesting is that we’re always told conservatives are Philistines when it comes to the arts. We just don’t care about the arts like liberals, who are always going on and on about the importance of pretentious, terrible pieces of artwork or how we must give more government money to art museums.

Meanwhile, have you ever noticed the sort of art that conservatives tend to find beautiful vs. what liberals like? Conservatives tend to really like the classics. You know, old churches, detailed statues, and gorgeous women.

But liberals?

Liberals like to push ugly. Ugly art. Ugly characters. Ugly people.

It was a couple of posts about comics that I randomly ran across that got me thinking about this: