Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
Oct 16

Great recent quote from John Fetterman:

"I follow the country, then party."

For most conservatives, they are exactly this. For most left liberals, they are the opposite.

But along with this difference is the tendency for left liberals to immerse themselves in massive self-deception. They have lied to themselves so much that they actually believe that they are protecting the country first and thus project their own terrible behavior and tendencies onto conservatives. It is blatant cognitive dissonance and hypocrisy that everyone else can see but them.

Take for example today I came up on a Tesla in front of me waiting for the light to change in my liberal college town. The sticker said "Great Car, Terrible Man."

Think about that. The man that literally invented and made the EV market and was the previous darling of the left for supporting their climate crisis luxury beliefs. The man that covers the world with affordable and reliable internet. The man that creates self-landing, reusable rockets. The man that is working on neural implants that will help disabled people be more independent. The man that spent billions of his own money to save our 1st Amendment rights and eliminate cancel culture. The man that gave his valuable time to help eliminate government waste, fraud and abuse.

So, what the hell is terrible about Musk? We know what that liberal turd in front of me meant... Musk is terrible because he is inconvenient to Democrat power.

For left liberals (aka Democrats) everything is about party. They could give a fuck about anything and everything to do with the country. They would prefer you are dead if you are in their way of Democrat party control and power over everything.

HUMDEEDEE's avatar
HUMDEEDEE
Oct 16

I would like for these America hating people to take their miserable, self-hating, power-hungry, degraded and nihilistic selves and immigrate to their preferred way of life in a country that is communist and socialist at the core of its being. I doubt those countries want them, but even if they do, these blood-sucking leeches will never leave the riches that their hated country provides them. Anyway, China, Russia, etc. unfortunately don't want their ilk any more than we do.

