Even after Charlie Kirk was murdered by a liberal with, “Hey, fascist. Catch!” etched into one of his bullets, liberals have continued to call conservatives Nazis and fascists while declaring that Donald Trump is another “Hitler” or wants to be a “king.” Of course, it’s hard to imagine “Hitler” working so hard to help the Israelis get hostages home or a “king” who disagreed with an election result in the strongest of terms, yet still voluntarily left office like Trump did in 2020.

That brings us to a tweet from Tom Morello, who used to be a guitarist for Rage Against the Machine, the far-left-wing corporate-controlled band that railed against corporations:

You know, I used to have a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag over my desk, and I own an AR-15. I’m also someone who has been strongly critical of Donald Trump in the past and only switched over to supporting him in 2024 after a liberal tried and happily failed to assassinate him.

You know why conservatives like me are “nowhere to be seen” opposing Trump?

Because if you’re liberal, the tyranny is YOU.

What Trump is doing is rolling back and fighting against YOUR tyrannical actions.

For example, just look at what Morello is referring to specifically.

He’s talking about Antifa, a violent left-wing terrorist group that has been running wild in Portland. Not only do the police in Portland allow them free rein to such an extent that Antifa can tell the police to get lost because they’re taking over a street, but they’re also violently protesting an ICE facility in that city.

Every night, Antifa tries to block ICE vehicles from simply doing their jobs while they assault and threaten ICE agents. ICE was created roughly 22 years ago, and they’ve been doing the same job the whole time, but now that it’s trendy on the Left to hate them, liberals support threats and violence and are trying to stop them from doing the job their whole agency exists to do.

It’s not tyrannical for ICE to do what we pay them to do, but it is tyrannical to ignore America’s laws, wave tens of millions of illegals that are bad for America in, and then try to make it impossible to deport them because they give you more electoral votes, control of more congressional districts, and you hope to turn them into voters one day. It’s tyrannical to continue to subvert our laws by creating sanctuary cities for illegals and refusing to even cooperate in getting rid of illegals who break the law again and again. This kind of story happens all the time in America because liberals don’t care at all about their fellow citizens:

This is not only someone who was here illegally, which is enough of a reason to deport him; he had three previous DUI arrests and an ICE retainer on him, asking California to hand him over. Instead, California released him, and six people are dead because of it. Are there any liberals upset that their disregard for the law directly led to six Americans dying? No, not at all. They don’t care whether you live or die unless you’re “on their side.” That sounds like just what you’d expect from “tyrannical” people, doesn’t it?

We saw the same pattern play out with the George Floyd riots. Liberal mobs looted, burned, and broke the law at will all over the country. 25 people died, and there was somewhere between 1-2 billion dollars in property damage, and in many places, liberal politicians held the police force back and fully ALLOWED IT to happen.

In some cases, the rioters were literally allowed to take over parts of cities and do whatever they wanted in “autonomous zones” while the police refused to confront them. Imagine being a law-abiding citizen, paying your taxes, and being handed over to a bunch of violent, dirty hippies, perverts, and BLM idiots because the liberals in charge agreed with them politically.

That’s not tyrannical behavior?

How about people like Kyle Rittenhouse and Patricia and Mark McCloskey being prosecuted by the Left merely for defending themselves against liberals during those riots? We saw the same kind of thing with Daniel Penny in NYC. Politicians in NYC deliberately allow violent, mentally ill, career criminals to roam the streets and do whatever they want, with little more than slaps on the wrists when they’re caught breaking the law. Meanwhile, Daniel Penny was prosecuted just for defending himself and his fellow passengers against a violent, mentally ill man with 42 previous arrests, who was making lethal threats. This is not unusual at all in cities like New York. Isn’t it tyrannical to allow violent criminals to rampage through your streets while trying to put the people who defend themselves from them in jail?

Today, liberals are literally protesting and doing everything in their power to stop Trump from sending the National Guard in to reduce the number of murders in cities like Chicago and DC. For example, this is what Trump has accomplished so far in DC:

Crime rates across all seven police districts of Washington have shown a significant downturn since the federal takeover. This change is not limited by economic strata — both affluent neighborhoods and those less fortunate have benefited from this decline. Homicides, a tragic barometer of societal health, plummeted by more than 60 percent in the first month. Property crimes, too, saw notable reductions: burglary and theft from vehicles decreased by more than 40 percent, and motor vehicle thefts fell by approximately 35 percent. Incidents of robbery declined by 19 percent.

Note that liberals have no interest in reducing crime themselves and they don’t want Trump to fix it either. What could be more tyrannical than deliberately taking steps to make sure that more law-abiding citizens are robbed, raped, and murdered?

Furthermore, as a small government conservative who would like to see our government shrink to a fraction of its current size, do much less in almost every area, and mostly just leave me alone, it’s not Donald Trump who’s oppressing people like me with “tyrannical behavior,” it’s liberals.

There are endless examples of this.

Is it Donald Trump or liberals who want to…

…get rid of the filibuster on legislation in the Senate so they can do anything they want with a simple majority?

…stack the Supreme Court so they can have whatever they do declared legal?

…claim that we have a “living Constitution,” which is not much different than having no Constitution at all?

…push weird gender ideologies on small children over the objections of their parents?

…demand that books full of gay porn be shown to children in schools?

…think it’s fine to block traffic whenever and wherever they see fit as long as they call it a “protest?”

…shove politics into everything from football to Thanksgiving dinner, so no one can ever have a peaceful day away from their propaganda?

…tax the hell out of people like me so they can give it to lazy bums, welfare cases, and their political allies in left-wing NGOs?

…take my 2nd Amendment right to own a gun away, even though I’ve broken no laws?

…censor people like me on social media?

…allow liberals to threaten conservatives and shut down speakers on college campuses?

…try to falsely teach our kids that their own country is horrible and racist?

…demand that men be allowed to go into women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, and sporting events?

…allow drag queens to put on sick shows for small children?

…put Donald Trump in prison over purely political charges in NYC?

The big government that liberals love so much is tyrannical by its very nature. It sticks its giant, stupid nose into every nook and cranny of American life and tries to control everything we do. For liberals, there’s never such a thing as “enough regulations,” “high enough taxes,” “enough censorship,” or “enough of forcing people to do what liberals think is best.” And as bad as that is, it’s better than what we now know the Left is like after millions of them openly celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Like many conservatives, I have absolutely no doubt that if they could get away with it, people like Eric Swalwell, Gavin Newsom, and Ilhan Omar would literally disarm people like us and put us in camps or outright kill us. Do you know what the reaction from the rest of the Left would be if they did that? Many of them would actively cheer it on, and most of the rest of them would be quiet about it because being against murdering us would be unpopular on the Left.

So, excuse me if I’m not worried about Donald Trump trying to pull the country back from the brink of the tyrannical insanity liberals have been forcing the rest of us to endure. The people who are paying attention know who the real tyrants are and they’re on the Left.

