Hasan Piker is the “It Guy” in the left-wing media right now, and although he’s not a deep thinker or insightful person, a clip from one of his recent rants caught my attention:

In one sense, this is just standard, nonsensical socialist talk.

Jeff Bezos works hard, but nurses and teachers work hard, too. Okay, but so what? Work is one metric out of many that determines how much people get paid. If a streamer who put in 80 hours per week on his stream, but only had a hundred viewers, said that he and Hasan deserved to switch payouts because he worked harder, I think Hasan would suddenly tell you that how hard you work is no longer the only thing that matters.

Similarly, it’s true Jeff Bezos wouldn’t have been successful without the labor of others, but that applies to every one of us. Hasan didn’t build the Internet he’s streaming over all by himself. I didn’t build the road I drove on today. Nurses don’t build the hospitals they work in. Teachers don’t write the textbooks they hand out t…