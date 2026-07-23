First off, I don’t really know a lot about the guy who tossed out this asinine opinion. Could it be what he really believes? Rage bait for X? It’s hard to say. In any case, I’ve seen the same thing said by enough economically illiterate people/socialists (but, I repeat myself) that it’s worth addressing:

So, in order to answer the question properly, we should start by noting that working at McDonald’s is an entry-level job. It’s generally thought of as a place for high school students and people with minimal experience to learn the basics of work.

This seems to fit fairly well with their workforce since, per an article about fast food workers in general (not just McDonald’s), about 30% of fast-food employees are teens and another 30.7% are 20-24.

Although by some estimates, as few as 1-5% of McDonald’s workers are making minimum wage, unsurprisingly, it’s not a high-paying job. Although McDonald’s doesn’t officially list national numbers, ChatGPT was able to give a breakdown of what McDo…