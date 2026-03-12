Covering this whole topic reminds me of when I wrote an article called “Why Can’t Everything Be Free? ” and someone said something to me like, “Are we so far gone that this needs to be explained to people?” The answer is, “Yes, we are indeed.” This topic is sort of like that.

Claiming the Holocaust didn’t happen is just as ignorant as claiming the Earth is flat, we didn’t go to the moon, or that planes weren’t flown into the WTC on 9/11. Of course, in the modern world, there are small but significant groups of people who believe those things. All of those very, very dumb things.

Given the sort of people that read Culturcidal, I have to believe almost all of you know the truth already. But even though that’s the case, since this belief is getting MORE popular among young Americans, it’s good for you to know some of the facts, so you can blow holes in it when you hear it.

Incidentally, there are probably more Americans who don’t believe the Holocaust happened than you think. So many that i…