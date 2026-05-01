These days, when people think of “fantasy books,” they tend to think of kids’ series like Harry Potter, but when I was younger, I used to love the old books aimed at adults like Michael Moorcock’s Elric series, Fritz Leiber’s Fafhrd, and the Gray Mouser series from the sixties and seventies. Most of all, I loved Robert Howard’s original Conan books from the thirties. I read those 12 books multiple times and read the dozens of Conan books that came after, which were of uneven quality. I read the comics, the graphic novels, and of course, loved Arnold Swarzennegger’s portrayal of him in the movies. Although this quote from the movies seems to stick in the public’s consciousness…