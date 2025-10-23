Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Oct 23

Last night we had my son and his new wife over for dinner. She is 5 months pregnant with our first grandchild. My wife's energy level goes up 3x when we have visitors, and 4x when it is her sons and daughter in-laws. We had takeout sushi and she loves Saki. After the kids left we watched some TV and she drank some more saki. I don't drink much these days because of health issues.

But when she drinks, she gets very opinionated. We watched an episode of the new season of The Diplomat. It was awesome. Then to calm down we watched some Youtube videos. One is a young woman and her husband hat live in Longyearbyen, Norway and record their daily life.

My wife went off during the video saying "how can they live like this? I am 63 and working doing things... and all they do is drink coffee, go on holiday and play with their dog?". She said "they don't do anything that is meaningful or productive."

I listened and then said, their jobs are to be entertainers. Just like actors on the Hollywood screen, what do those actors do for their life-meaning? The fact that they are only play-acting probably hits them at some point and that is why many of them end up being stupid in politics grasping luxury beliefs... because they are empty buckets of low life meaning that does not match up with their money and fame for being entertainers.

I told her that we used to be an industrial economy where more people invented, made, built, grew, fixed and sold real tangible products. We allowed our elite Professional Managerial Class to give away all that for more corporate profit. Then we became a tech and information economy. We have also allowed our PMC to give most of that away for more corporate profit. What is left is an attention economy. Today people are made addicted to screen content to get their attention and sell them things that they generally do not need.

The addiction is what allows this young woman and her husband to make a living as a Youtuber filming their boring regular life living in a weird place.

But the attention economy has also caused a mass psychosis of laziness where people don't live their own life but participate in the screen life of others. It is like a drug they cannot resist. Their demand to work from home, to work less, to have more government benefits... is largely related to their addiction to entertainment screen time.

I think this has also caused a lot of what we see as irrational and weird behavior with political people... generally people on the left. They are living in some mythological world in their heads... not really connected with reality of healthy human existence. The most bizarrely behaving poll as more lonely, more depressed, more with mental health diagnoses. And they now have their own media portal to show us their crazy.

Reality does not care what they think, but there are enough of them where crazy does not care what reality thinks.

Oct 25Edited

Back in the day I was on our high school debate team. To argue the thesis, you had to prove the need for your plan, and argue its workability. I don't know if that even happens anymore. It seems like lots of magical thinking happens, routinely. The modern "plan" is: we want what we want, so they have to make it happen. When you try to talk about funding, and the poly centricity argument about what other program you'd have to cut to fund yours, it's blank stares time. Maybe too much screen time, where magical short cuts or cheat codes take the place of methodical planning. In my County, DEI is what is killing public education. We have to hold back the brightest so as to not highlight those who aren't learning at grade level. Only so many honors classes around, and God forbid there are certain racial groups who outscore others. Since that is the Most Important Thing, everyone's education suffers. Trump is Hitler around here, so no, reality is not practiced here.

