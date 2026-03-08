Today, artificial intelligence is unquestionably useful. Personally, I’ve used it to make banners, art, music, create basic legal contracts, and answer detailed questions about everything from medical issues to recipes to math on investments.

Of course, that’s nothing compared to self-driving vehicles using it to get around, robots using it to understand the world, and our military using it to help identify targets in Iran.

AI has the potential to help create a golden age, but it also could break modern civilization.

How could that happen?

1) We can no longer tell what’s real and what’s fake: Our media today is already overrun with lies, conspiracy theories, fake news, and every sort of bizarre assertion under the sun. So, consider the fact that we are not far at all from AI being able to make movies, voices, and images that are INDISTINGUISHABLE from the real thing. Ever heard the phrase, “Seeing is believing?” Well, that’s about to become very untrue because we’re going to see massive a…