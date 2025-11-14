So, this has been floating around on X, and it has gotten a lot of traction because it’s so true:

Talking to liberals about political issues is nearly impossible, not just because they think disagreeing with them makes you de facto evil, but because they’re constantly feigning stupidity about so many things. Don’t get me wrong; liberals often truly believe completely ridiculous things, but they also frequently pretend not to understand the most basic concepts.

The latest example of it was during the government shutdown.

Despite the fact that Republicans voted in favor of opening the government 14 times and had no conditions on reopening it, Democrats endlessly insisted that it was Republicans shutting down the government. They universally repeated it over and over again, non-stop, for the whole length of the shutdown. That is, until some Democrats finally voted with Republicans to reopen the government, and then they IMMEDIATELY shifted to being angry that the government was being reopen…