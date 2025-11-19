Conservative streamer Asmongold suggested a list of things he’d like to see an ideal political candidate support, and most of them are probably things a lot of law-and-order conservatives would also nod along with:

However, there’s one thing on his list that stands out, and that’s “deporting net negative taxpayers.”

So, three caveats about this:

1) We’re not legally allowed to do it.

2) Obviously, we wouldn’t want to deport EVERY net negative taxpayer every year. For example, if Elon Musk has a down year, he shouldn’t be deported.

3) Also, people who’ve put in a career of paying in shouldn’t be deported the moment they retire and start eating up more seed corn than they add.

Setting those things aside, yes, it would be a better country if we could deport all the welfare queens, homeless bums, junkies, career criminals, disability frauds, and lazy parasites that add nothing to somewhere else.

As the great Thomas Sowell said: