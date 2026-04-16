Way back in the day, I was actually doing content for YouTube (and I may do it again someday), but over the last few years, my main priority with YouTube has been learning things. Whatever you’re interested in, from AI to car repair to bench press technique, there are videos on there teaching you how to do it. If a person only used YouTube for that, it would almost certainly improve their life.

Of course, that’s not all that’s on YouTube, and the algorithm there is quite clever at figuring out what will keep you watching longer. You watch a funny video, and they’ll offer up another one you may like. You look at one clip about how to play a video game, and they’ll serve up other similar ones that may catch your attention. True story: I once spent something like two hours over a couple of days watching different bosses from the game Dark Souls fight each other in simulations to see who would win. Meanwhile, not only have I never played Dark Souls, but I have ZERO INTEREST in ever playing…