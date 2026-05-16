This will be Culturcidal’s 4th “Best X Accounts to Follow” article. We started in the pre-Elon era, have kept going, and even added The 100 Most Popular Conservative X Accounts. Of course, every great X account isn’t on here and we’re all looking for more great follows, so if there is an account you particularly enjoy that didn’t make the list, make sure to add them in the comments section.

PS: Not all of these accounts are conservative, but the few non-conservatives that are on here are contrarian enough that you will probably enjoy reading their takes.

PS #2: For this article, we’re sticking to political and news accounts. There are obviously other fantastic accounts on X that don’t deal with news or politics, but we didn’t include them.

PS: #3: I am on Twitter @Johnhawkinsrwn and if you aren’t following me yet, you should rectify that mistake right before you tweet out this article.

1) AlphaFox: X Fox 🇺🇸🦊✝️

2) ALX: American Supremacist.

3) American AF: America First • Breaking News • …