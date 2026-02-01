Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche was one of the greatest champions of individual achievement and also was one of the most brilliant minds of the 19th century.

However, he was also unfortunate in two respects.

The first is that he was embraced as a champion of atheism over his widely misinterpreted and taken out of context quote, “God is dead.” (Nietzsche was really questioning how humanity would hold itself together if it moved past the idea of an ultimate rule maker, moral authority, and judge as individuals took those roles upon themselves.) Although Nietzsche was an atheist, his view of Christianity could fairly be called ambivalent. He liked some aspects of it (he admired Jesus, for example) but strongly disliked other parts of it.

Of course, the bigger one was that the Nazis also embraced his work despite the fact that he despised antisemitism and was deeply suspicious of the idea of a powerful state suppressing individuality.

Despite all of that, there’s a lot of value in Nietzsche’s…