In 1513, Niccolo Machiavelli wrote a book on statecraft and the wielding of power called “The Prince.” That more than 500-year-old book, which has just over 100 pages, is still considered one of the best books on foreign policy and leadership ever written.

Of course, the book is also considered DANGEROUS and scary by some people because Machiavelli was a relentlessly practical realist who understood that wielding power is not for the faint of heart.

Personally, I think Machiavelli had a keen understanding of human nature and is one of the most brilliant thinkers to ever live. After you read these quotes, you will understand why.

20) “He who becomes a prince through the favor of the people should always keep on good terms with them; which it is easy for him to do, since all they ask is not to be oppressed.”

19) “The vulgar crowd always is taken by appearances, and the world consists chiefly of the vulgar.”

18) “There is no other way to guard yourself against flattery than by making men unde…