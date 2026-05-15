There are debates about who was actually the first billionaire. Was it REALLY Augustus Caesar? African King Mansa Musa? Some other incredibly wealthy olden king? We can’t say with absolute certainty, but the first billionaire under the dollar was John Rockefeller back in 1919. At his peak, John Rockefeller represented something like 2% of the whole US economy PERSONALLY, which is admittedly pretty impressive. Since then, there have only been roughly 4,000 billionaires in all of world history out of an estimated 117 billion people that have ever lived.

So obviously, reaching a billion dollars is an incredible financial milestone that sets you apart from the rest of humanity financially. While I’m not sure how good an idea it would be to get advice about something like health, relationships, or living a balanced life from billionaires, as a group, they can at least tell you something about the sort of thinking it takes to reach the pinnacle of financial success. With that in mind, enjoy …