Calling politically active liberals “toxic” is like calling Elon Musk “rich” or Shaquille O’Neal “tall.” Granted, you may say, “My aunt is liberal, but she barely pays attention to politics at all. She doesn’t even know who Rachel Maddow is.” In that case, realistically, much of this may not apply to her.

On the other hand, if your liberal Aunt Karen loves AOC, thinks Stephen Colbert is hilarious, and believes America is sexist for not supporting Hillary Clinton, although after following Bernie Sanders on X, she thinks he may have been okay, too, all of this applies to her right down to the use of “and,” “the,” and punctuation.

Liberals believe all kinds of foolish ideas, but there are particular ways the more politically active liberals behave that make them so unbearable.

1) They’re perpetually angry, outraged, and hate-filled: Inglorious Basterds is a Quentin Tarantino WW2 flick that imagines an American Black Ops unit sent behind the lines in Nazi Germany to create fear among the Ger…