Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Frank Lee
Oct 25

How about open borders flooding the nation with illegal immigrants and then passing legislation giving them the right to vote while clearly motivating their vote based on access to government benefits?

I would tag that as the most prevalent democracy-destroying movement that is common in all of the West.

WheelHorseman
Oct 25

Is my "red line" part of the stacking the court or eliminating the filibuster? My red line has always been elimination of the electoral college, but I'm not sure what the mechanism for that would be. With NYC electing an Islamic socialist, and CA electing moronic airheads at all levels of government, it means that I will not be peacefully enslaved by those states. As Frank points out, the overlap with illegal immigration only adds to the calamity of that situation!

