Granted, “Social media” encompasses a wide number of platforms these days, but yours truly has been around the block on a lot of them. I ran one of the most successful conservative Facebook pages that has ever existed, handled social media for Duncan Hunter’s 2008 presidential campaign, I have 41.8k X followers, and I’ve created a YouTube video with over 100k views. All that has been done by me personally, without being a conservative rock star like Ben Shapiro, Steven Crowder, or Glenn Beck.

Perhaps more importantly, given the topic, I was very familiar with the media, the conservative world, and the Internet before social media ever became a big thing. If you don’t have that kind of perspective, it’s very difficult to have a perspective on what has changed since social media came along.

So, how does social media warp how people think? Like this.

1) It creates echo chambers: Social media gives us the illusion that we’re getting information from the whole planet, but that’s a mirage. Aft…