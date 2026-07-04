It’s always hard to know what to do to celebrate a country as great as the United States properly on July 4th. That goes double on the 250th anniversary of America. So, I wanted to try to do something special that doesn’t get done that often. I wanted to create a list of the greatest Americans of all-time.

Obviously, a list like that is going to be somewhat arbitrary, in that different people value different things. A great example of this would be Elvis Presley. One of the greatest singers of all time? Absolutely. But how does he compare to great scientists? Presidents? Business leaders? Generals? How do you compare Elvis to General Patton or Nikola Tesla?

Furthermore, it’s hard to rank people that are still living because their legacy is not yet complete. Do people like Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates get considered now, or do we need to wait until they’ve passed to fully determine their standing?

Difficulties aside, here are people I think deserve to be considered the 100 greatest Americans in history on the 250th Anniversary of America.

Business Leaders and Industrialists

1) John D. Rockefeller — Built Standard Oil and became America’s defining industrial magnate. First American billionaire.

2) Andrew Carnegie — Steel titan and major philanthropist.

3) Steve Jobs — Probably the single most influential consumer technology entrepreneur ever.

4) J.P. Morgan — Banker who reorganized American industry and stabilized markets.

5) Elon Musk — Built or led PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and X. First trillionaire.

6) Cornelius Vanderbilt — Railroad and shipping magnate.

7) Walt Disney — Built one of the world’s most influential entertainment empires.

8) Sam Walton — Founded Walmart and transformed retail.

Civil Rights, Religion, and Reformers

9) Susan B. Anthony — Perhaps the single most recognizable leader of the women’s suffrage movement.

10) Martin Luther King Jr. — Led the civil-rights movement through non-violent moral protest.

11) Frederick Douglass — Abolitionist, writer, and orator who exposed slavery’s evil.

12) Jonathan Edwards — The leading theologian of the First Great Awakening, whose preaching helped spark America’s first nationwide religious revival.

13) Billy Graham — America’s most influential modern evangelist.

Explorers

14) Neil Armstrong — The first human to walk on the Moon.

15) Daniel Boone — Frontiersman and explorer who helped open Kentucky and the trans-Appalachian West to American settlement.

16) Meriwether Lewis and William Clark — Explorers, soldiers, mapmakers, and co-leaders of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, whose journals and maps helped define America’s western expansion.

17) Amelia Earhart — Pioneering aviator who became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic and a symbol of American daring.

18) Charles Lindbergh — Aviator whose first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic transformed aviation and made him one of the most celebrated Americans of the twentieth century.

19) John Muir — Explorer-naturalist who mapped and championed Yosemite and other wilderness areas, helping create the national park system.

20) John Wesley Powell — First to navigate the Grand Canyon through the Colorado River and became one of America’s greatest scientific explorers.

Founders, Presidents, and Statesmen

21) John Adams — Key architect of independence, first vice president, second president, and staunch defender of the Constitution and independent judiciary.

22) Benjamin Franklin — Founding Father, diplomat, inventor, scientist, and one of the most versatile Americans ever.

23) Thomas Jefferson — Wrote the Declaration of Independence and helped define America’s ideals of liberty and self-government.

24) Alexander Hamilton — Built the foundations of America’s financial system.

25) Abraham Lincoln — Preserved the Union, ended slavery, and became America’s greatest wartime president.

26) John Paul Jones — Revolutionary naval hero known as the father of the U.S. Navy.

27) James Madison — “Father of the Constitution” and key architect of the Bill of Rights.

28) Thomas Paine — Wrote Common Sense, arguably the most influential political pamphlet in American history.

29) Ronald Reagan — Revitalized conservatism as president and helped pressure the Soviet Union near the Cold War’s end.

30) Theodore Roosevelt — Progressive reformer, conservationist, trustbuster, and energetic national leader.

31) George Washington — Led the Continental Army, became the first president, and set the model for peaceful republican leadership.

Inventors, Engineers, and Technology

32) Willis Carrier — Invented the first modern air conditioning system.

33) Thomas Edison — Prolific inventor who commercialized electric light, sound recording, and motion pictures.

34) Nikola Tesla — Serbian-born American inventor central to AC electrical systems.

35) Alexander Graham Bell — Inventor credited with the telephone.

36) Henry Ford — Revolutionized manufacturing and mass-market automobiles.

37) Samuel F.B. Morse — Invented the telegraph and Morse code, creating the first long-distance electronic communication system.

38) Eli Whitney — Invented the cotton gin (revolutionized southern agriculture) and pioneered the concept of interchangeable parts (foundation of modern manufacturing).

39) Orville and Wilbur Wright — Co-inventors of the first successful airplane.

Military Leaders and Heroes

40) Douglas MacArthur — Major World War II and Korean War commander.

41) Dwight D. Eisenhower — Supreme Allied commander of D-Day and later president.

42) Ulysses S. Grant — Union general whose victories defeated the Confederacy.

43) Andrew Jackson — Hero of the Battle of New Orleans and later president.

44) George C. Marshall — Army Chief of Staff who organized America’s victory in World War II and later created the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Western Europe after the war.

45) George S. Patton — Aggressive armored commander in World War II.

46) Winfield Scott — Dominant general of the Mexican-American War and early Civil War strategist; one of the most influential 19th-century military figures.

47) William Tecumseh Sherman — Union general whose campaigns helped break the Confederacy.

Musicians, Actors, Directors, and Artists

48) Louis Armstrong — Revolutionary jazz trumpeter and singer who helped create and popularize jazz worldwide; one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

49) Marilyn Monroe — Actress and sex symbol whose image became globally iconic.

50) Elvis Presley — Rock-and-roll icon who transformed popular music.

51) Steven Spielberg — Most commercially and culturally successful film director in history; shaped modern blockbuster cinema and historical storytelling.

52) John Wayne — Western icon and symbol of rugged American masculinity.

53) Frank Lloyd Wright — America’s greatest architect and one of the most influential architects in world history.

Scientists, Medicine, and Space

54) Norman Borlaug — Agricultural scientist who developed high-yield crops that helped save hundreds of millions of people from famine.

55) Vinton Cerf — Often called one of the “Fathers of the Internet.” He co-designed the TCP/IP protocol that allows independent computer networks to communicate. Without TCP/IP, there is no modern Internet

56) Albert Einstein — German-born physicist who became an American citizen and transformed modern physics.

57) Enrico Fermi — Italian-American physicist who revolutionized quantum and nuclear physics and led the creation of the world’s first controlled nuclear reactor.

58) J. Robert Oppenheimer — Scientific leader of the Manhattan Project.

59) Jonas Salk — Developed the first effective polio vaccine.

60) Claude Shannon — Mathematician and engineer who founded information theory, laying the mathematical foundation for the digital age.

Sports Figures and Athletes

61) Muhammad Ali — Boxing champion and global symbol of charisma, protest, and conviction.

62) Tom Brady — Most accomplished quarterback in NFL history.

63) Michael Jordan — Basketball’s greatest global icon.

64) Jesse Owens — Won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

65) Michael Phelps — Most decorated Olympian in history.

66) Babe Ruth — Baseball’s first great home-run superstar.

67) Jackie Robinson — Broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier.

Writers, Journalists, Judges, and Philosophers

68) Ernest Hemingway — One of America’s most internationally influential literary figures.

69) William James — Philosopher and psychologist, founder of pragmatism.

70) John Marshall — Probably the greatest judge in American history; established judicial review and greatly strengthened the Supreme Court.

71) Edgar Allan Poe — Pioneer of horror, detective fiction, and psychological literature.

72) Ayn Rand — Russian-born novelist and philosopher of Objectivism.

73) Henry David Thoreau — His ideas on civil disobedience influenced figures including Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi.

74) Antonin Scalia — Perhaps the most influential conservative justice of the late twentieth century and a leading advocate of originalism.

75) Mark Twain — America’s greatest humorist and author of Huckleberry Finn.

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