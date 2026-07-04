Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Culturcidal by John Hawkins

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
4h

Clarence Thomas also deserves a spot on that list.

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Declan Cosson's avatar
Declan Cosson
3h

Would like to add Tom Clancy, John Steinbeck and Edgar Rice Burroughs to the writers section of this list.

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