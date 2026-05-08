Ronald Reagan gets falsely portrayed by the Left as a dumb man, but he was actually one of the most quotable figures in American history (Note to self: Do a list of Reagan’s 50 best quotes on the anniversary of his death in June).

For example, consider this quote:

How many of America’s problems are simple to solve, but seem nearly impossible because of politics? A surprising number of them actually.

That was brought to mind by this article about attempts to clean up the dirty, dangerous subways in NYC.