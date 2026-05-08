The Answers to Most of America’s Problems are Simple, But Not Easy
Ronald Reagan gets falsely portrayed by the Left as a dumb man, but he was actually one of the most quotable figures in American history (Note to self: Do a list of Reagan’s 50 best quotes on the anniversary of his death in June).
For example, consider this quote:
How many of America’s problems are simple to solve, but seem nearly impossible because of politics? A surprising number of them actually.
That was brought to mind by this article about attempts to clean up the dirty, dangerous subways in NYC.
Local lawmakers and the mayor’s office need to “assess and address” a surge in people being arrested and taken to court for lying down or spreading out in New York City’s public transit system, the leader of the City Council committee that oversees homeless services said in response to a Gothamist data analysis this week.
“It feels problematic to me to know there’s a significant spike in people who are being charged for lying down or sleeping on the train,” said Councilmember Crystal Hudson,…