After years of defending, encouraging, and catering to the most radical people in their base, it has been interesting to see some of the more old-school liberals getting worried about the craziest members of their party starting to acquire some real power.

For example, here’s James Carville, who has sounded increasingly crazy himself in recent years, fretting over lunatic members of the Democratic Socialists taking over their party:

Similarly, Bill Maher has increasingly moved from a radical to something closer to a voice of reason on the Left over the last couple of years: